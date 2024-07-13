Year-long Wasa digging on Mirpur's Kamal Soroni leaves residents frustrated

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
13 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 04:01 pm

Related News

Year-long Wasa digging on Mirpur's Kamal Soroni leaves residents frustrated

Md Jahidul Islam
13 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 04:01 pm
Dhaka Wasa is digging Kamal Sarani road in the capital’s North Pirerbag area to repair a water line causing major disruption for residents and commuters in Mirpur. Frequent digging has destroyed roads posing risks to vehicles and pedestrians. The photo was taken last week. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Dhaka Wasa is digging Kamal Sarani road in the capital’s North Pirerbag area to repair a water line causing major disruption for residents and commuters in Mirpur. Frequent digging has destroyed roads posing risks to vehicles and pedestrians. The photo was taken last week. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Residents and commuters in Mirpur face major disruption as the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) digs up Kamal Soroni (popularly known as the 60-feet road) for a District Metered Area project. 

Even a newly constructed one-kilometre stretch of Kamal Soroni road was excavated by the Wasa. The digging work, which began a year ago, shows no signs of nearing completion, prompting city corporation officials to express concerns about Wasa's slow progress.

A Dhaka North City Corporation official, seeking anonymity, told TBS, "Wasa was granted permission to dig up only a portion of the road at a time and complete the work within a maximum of 15 days."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"However, they have been unable to complete the segment-wise work within the designated time. As a result, most of the road has now been excavated, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters," he added.

Engineer AKM Shahid Uddin, deputy managing director (O&M) of Dhaka Wasa, told TBS, "The District Metered Area [DMA] work is ongoing in that area, which is causing delays. Despite the inconvenience, there is little we can do at the moment, as we must proceed when project funding is available."

During a visit to the Kamal Soroni road, TBS found that sections of the road were being dug up every 50-100 meters, with Wasa workers present at various spots. 

In front of Monipur Boys' High School and College, Wasa excavated the road to install a pipeline, narrowing it and causing frequent traffic congestion, resulting in difficulties for students.

A student of the school, Ayman Ali, told TBS, "I have seen this portion of the road being dug up for about 3-4 months. Due to the rain, it gets muddy. Two days ago, a friend of mine fell into a big pothole while walking, and we had to rescue him from the mud."

Although buses do not operate on this road, human hauliers "Laguna" do, and they often get stuck in the excavated areas. Local residents and shop owners are increasingly frustrated by the prolonged inconvenience.

"It has been a nightmare for us," laments Aminul, a shopkeeper in the area. 

"The constant noise, dust, and traffic congestion are unbearable. A portion of the road was rebuilt recently, but it was dug up again almost immediately," he said.

The frequent digging has not only led to traffic jams but has also deteriorated the road surface, posing risks to both vehicles and pedestrians. Commuters have noticed longer travel times and more frequent detours, adding to their daily hardships.

Local residents said that different agencies conduct road work at different times, which is another reason for the never-ending excavation work. 

The digging is necessary for essential upgrades to the city's water supply and sewerage infrastructure, said Wasa Engineer AKM Shahid Uddin

"We aim for all organisations, including Wasa, Titas Gas, DPDC, and city corporations, to collaborate and work simultaneously. However, in reality, it is not feasible; we can only dig one road at a time. After completing work on one road, it takes another six months for the City Corporation to grant permission for the next road," he added.

Wasa often conducts "unauthorised road digging"

Dhaka Wasa recently excavated parts of the revamped Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Jatrabari area without permission from Dhaka South City Corporation. Similar unauthorised digging has also been observed in the Lalbagh area.

The Dhaka South confiscated Dhaka Wasa's construction equipment after discovering that its workers were digging roads in Lalbagh using a permit with a forged signature from a relevant corporation officer.

As a penalty for the illegal excavation, Dhaka South has fined Dhaka Wasa approximately Tk14 lakh. Mithun Chandra Sheel, executive engineer of South City Zone-3, sent a letter to the concerned officials of Dhaka Wasa, which was received by Dhaka Wasa on 9 July.

During an event last Saturday, Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "When we enforce strict measures, various organisations, including Wasa, engage in unauthorised digging and damage the roads. The RCC road in Jatrabari constructed for Tk50 crore was dug up without permission. How long can we expect this road to endure?"

Wasa engineer AKM Shahid Uddin told TBS, "We will take action against those who forged signatures to dig up the Jatrabari road without permission. We regret having to excavate new roads, but the current system makes coordination difficult."

Top News

WASA / Road repair / Kamal Soroni / Mirpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

8h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The song that inspires the England football team

The song that inspires the England football team

27m | Videos
India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

1h | Videos
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

1h | Videos
Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

2h | Videos