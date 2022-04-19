Vested quarter trying to create communal problems at educational institutions: Dipu Moni

Bangladesh

UNB
19 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
File Photo
File Photo

A vested quarter is trying to create communal issues at the educational institutions after failing to destabilise the country, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday.

"Their attempts will not be successful in any way," she said while talking to local journalists after attending a review meeting with all district level officials in Chandpur on the projects implemented or under implementation from 2019 to date and overall activities of various departments organised by the district administration.

Regarding some recent issues at educational institutions in the country, Dipu Moni said they are creating issues in some educational institutions and trying to give those communal cover after failing to make the country's situation unstable.

"We are vigilant about the issue," she said adding that the people of the country believe in non-communal spirit.

People have respect for teachers, she said and requested the teachers to be vigilant.

The minister also warned that stern action will be taken if authorities concerned in the educational institutions are found involved in making chaos with such issues.

