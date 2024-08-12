India fueling communal unrest in Bangladesh, Ctg BNP alleges

India has been instigating minorities in Bangladesh to incite a communal uprising aimed at dividing the nation, leaders of the Chattogram Metropolitan BNP have alleged.

"By fostering fear and terror, they [India] aim to disrupt the democratic process. Their current conspiracy seeks to divide society and incite communal riots. They are also trying to shift the blame for these heinous acts onto the BNP," Ershad Ullah, convener of the BNP's Metropolitan unit, said during a press conference at a local restaurant in the port city today (12 August).

According to the BNP leaders, activists from the Awami League and its affiliated organisations are also participating in minority protests and contributing to efforts to destabilise the newly formed interim government.

Ershad Ullah said, "Following the end of the Awami League's misrule, the nation is united in the hope of rebuilding a democratic Bangladesh. However, allies of the fallen dictatorship are using criminals and opportunists to sow chaos and insecurity across the country through extortion, land grabbing, violence, and looting."

In response to a question, Ershad Ullah said the BNP had expelled two leaders accused of extortion following the Awami League government's fall.

"We acted swiftly without waiting for an investigation to send a clear message to our activists that no one will be spared if found guilty," he said.

The unit's member secretary, Nazimur Rahman, responding to another question, mentioned that the protests, the BNP, under the direction of Tareque Rahman, fully supported the students.

"We provided financial and logistical assistance but refrained from publicly involving known party leaders for tactical reasons," he said.

Regarding attacks on the Hindu community, Rahman said these attacks took place on some Hindus who are Awami League leaders.

The press conference was attended by several Metropolitan BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders.