India fueling communal unrest in Bangladesh, Ctg BNP alleges

Politics

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 08:13 pm

Related News

India fueling communal unrest in Bangladesh, Ctg BNP alleges

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 08:13 pm
India fueling communal unrest in Bangladesh, Ctg BNP alleges

India has been instigating minorities in Bangladesh to incite a communal uprising aimed at dividing the nation, leaders of the Chattogram Metropolitan BNP have alleged.

"By fostering fear and terror, they [India] aim to disrupt the democratic process. Their current conspiracy seeks to divide society and incite communal riots. They are also trying to shift the blame for these heinous acts onto the BNP," Ershad Ullah, convener of the BNP's Metropolitan unit, said during a press conference at a local restaurant in the port city today (12 August). 

According to the BNP leaders, activists from the Awami League and its affiliated organisations are also participating in minority protests and contributing to efforts to destabilise the newly formed interim government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ershad Ullah said, "Following the end of the Awami League's misrule, the nation is united in the hope of rebuilding a democratic Bangladesh. However, allies of the fallen dictatorship are using criminals and opportunists to sow chaos and insecurity across the country through extortion, land grabbing, violence, and looting."

In response to a question, Ershad Ullah said the BNP had expelled two leaders accused of extortion following the Awami League government's fall. 

"We acted swiftly without waiting for an investigation to send a clear message to our activists that no one will be spared if found guilty," he said.

The unit's member secretary, Nazimur Rahman, responding to another question, mentioned that the protests, the BNP, under the direction of Tareque Rahman, fully supported the students. 
"We provided financial and logistical assistance but refrained from publicly involving known party leaders for tactical reasons," he said.

Regarding attacks on the Hindu community, Rahman said these attacks took place on some Hindus who are Awami League leaders.

The press conference was attended by several Metropolitan BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders.

Top News

BNP / Communal violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

11h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

21m | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

2h | Videos
How our capital market should be

How our capital market should be

1h | Videos
Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

2h | Videos