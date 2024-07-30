Educational institutions to reopen gradually, but still no date: Minister

UNB
30 July, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 09:11 pm

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury. Photo: UNB

Educational institutions will be reopened in phases, considering public safety, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said today (30 July).

He made the announcement following a meeting chaired by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Ministry of Home Affairs this afternoon. 

When asked about the specific timeline for reopening, the minister stated that details would be provided once public safety risks are assessed and mitigated.

Additionally, the date for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will be announced at a later time.

The minister also mentioned about ongoing discussions with private universities regarding their reopening plans.
 

