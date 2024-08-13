Hindu homes attacked in Khulna, no temple damaged

Hindu community people have started protesting in Khulna with eight point demands. On 12 August, they held a rally at Picture Palace in Khulna, raising these demands. Photo: TBS
Hindu community people have started protesting in Khulna with eight point demands. On 12 August, they held a rally at Picture Palace in Khulna, raising these demands. Photo: TBS

Local BNP activists in Khulna's Paikgachha upazila have allegedly attacked the home of Hindu businessman Shivapad Mondal in the Soladana Union.

The attack involved widespread looting, vandalism, and arson.

Victim Shivapad Mondal said the attackers stole approximately 14 to 15 bhori of gold ornaments and Tk40,000 in cash. They then set fire to his entire home, destroying all belongings. 

The attackers also burned a microbus parked in front of his house. Mondal has lodged a complaint with BNP leaders regarding the incident.

In response, SM Monirul Hasan Bappi, secretary of Khulna District BNP, said that the attack on Mondal's house was carried out by local BNP General Secretary Enamul Haque and his associates. Following an investigation, Enamul Haque has been temporarily suspended from the party [BNP].

Enamul Haque claimed that the incident is politically motivated, arguing that he is being unfairly blamed for the attack. He insisted that he was actually trying to protect Hindu homes and not involved in the violence.

According to Amit, President of the Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council for Khulna, similar attacks on Hindu homes and businesses have occurred across various upazilas, including Rupsha and Paikgachha. 

Around 20 homes in the vicinity of Jorakhhal Market in Khulna city were attacked, with many businesses also looted, he said.

"On 5 August, a group of miscreants attacked his three-storey house in Khulna city. They attempted to break into the main gate but, failing to do so, caused extensive damage to the exterior of the building."

Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, secretary of the Metropolitan BNP, said that 14 BNP members have been issued show-cause notices in connection with the attacks in the city. Failure to provide an explanation could result in their expulsion from the party.

Additionally, SM Monirul Hasan Bappi said that two individuals have been temporarily expelled and seven others have received show-cause notices from the district BNP.

Satyananda Dutt, secretary of the Khulna branch of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Welfare Front, confirmed that no temples were damaged during the attacks. However, he noted that a shrine was targeted.

He claimed that while some Hindu community members have suffered from attacks, vandalism, looting, and encroachments, these incidents were not specifically targeting Hindus. Instead, he suggested they are retaliatory actions against the alleged injustices and oppression inflicted by the ruling Awami League government during its tenure.

He added that in areas where 10 Muslims were affected by the violence, only one Hindu was impacted, challenging any claims that the situation was disproportionately harmful to Hindus.

Meanwhile, Hindu community people have started protesting in Khulna with eight point demands. On Monday afternoon, they held a rally at Picture Palace in Khulna, raising these demands.

Khulna / Religious minorities / Communal violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

