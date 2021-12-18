Vessel damaged after collision with shipwreck at Mongla channel

Vessel damaged after collision with shipwreck at Mongla channel

The water tank was punctured, but oil tankers of the vessel are still intact

Damaged vessel. Photo: Collected
Damaged vessel. Photo: Collected

A furnace oil carrying vessel, MT Monoara, has been damaged after it collided with a sunken ship at number-15 buoy area of Mongla Port Channel on Saturday morning.

The water tank of the vessel was punctured due to the collision with the shipwreck. However, the oil tankers of the vessel are still intact and safe, said the Mongla Port officials. 

Meanwhile, Coast Guard ship Shahid Monsur Ali reached the spot to rescue the sailors of the damaged vessel, the oil spill response vessel of Mongla Port also rushed to the spot.

MT Monoara, carrying 1,500 metric tonnes of furnace oil, left Chattogram on Friday morning to deliver the oil to the Jamuna Oil Depot at Daulatpur in Khulna.

Abul Kalam, the owner of the damaged ship, said, "The accident happened because there was no buoy at the spot marking the sunken ship. Although the water storage tanker of our vessel got a leak due to the collision with the shipwreck, by the grace of God, no oil tanker was damaged. Transferring the oil tankers to an empty ship, we will take the damaged ship for repair. An empty ship has already been sent to the spot for this purpose."

Sheikh Fakhar Uddin, harbour master commander of Mongla Port, said the traffic at Mongla Port is normal despite the accident.

