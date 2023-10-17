USAID-UK govt launch partnership with TIB

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UK government, represented by the British High Commission in Dhaka, jointly launched their partnership with Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Tuesday.

They will support TIB's core project, PACTA (Participatory Action Against Corruption: Towards Transparency and Accountability). The project, duly approved by the Bangladesh Government, is also supported by SDC (Swiss Development Cooperation Agency), the Embassy of Sweden, and the Netherlands.

The partnership launch event was held at the British High Commission at UN Road in Dhaka's Baridhara.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, US Ambassador Peter Haas, USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman, Team Leader, Governance and Political unit of British High Commission Dhaka Timothy Duckett, and other senior officials of USAID, British High Commission Dhaka, and TIB were present during the event.

Speaking at the event, the USAID and British High Commission Dhaka representatives expressed profound satisfaction that they were able to join TIB in its efforts to promote improved governance and combat corruption in Bangladesh.

"This USAID partnership with TIB represents the strategic importance that the Biden Administration has attached to anti-corruption as its core national security interest and international development policy," said Ambassador Haas.

"As elsewhere in the world, emphasis on higher standards of transparent and accountable governance, with particular emphasis against corruption in all its forms, is integral to the US commitment to upscale its trade, investment, diplomatic, and other dimensions of relations with Bangladesh," he added.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke recalled the longstanding partnership of the UK Government with TIB for nearly two decades and said, "I am delighted that the UK, USA, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands are joining together with TIB to promote improved governance and combat corruption in Bangladesh."

"Corruption poses a major barrier to growth, investment, and development. Global evidence, including the UK's own experience, shows that there is no single blueprint, but countries with more accountable, effective, and inclusive state institutions and with open environments for civil society and the private sector are better equipped to tackle corruption," she added.

Expressing deep gratitude of TIB to the UK Government and USAID, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said their support was of much higher value than financial contribution.

It is an invaluable source of strength and inspiration for TIB, despite many predicaments, to move on with the social movement against corruption, which continues to cause enormous economic and human loss, a democratic deficit, discrimination, and injustice, he said.