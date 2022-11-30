US to help better manage, ease Dhaka traffic 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 09:22 am

Related News

US to help better manage, ease Dhaka traffic 

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 09:22 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas Haas has assured of appropriate measures and cooperation to better manage and ease the capital Dhaka's acute traffic congestion.

The US ambassador made the commitment during a meeting with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam held at the Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan on Tuesday. 

Mayor Atiqul said, "The successful model and experience of US cities in terms of traffic, waste management and safety can play a major role for our Dhaka. 

"I visited the US and saw the best [city management] practices in the world. I want to apply them in Dhaka. Working together in this regard will further develop mutual ties."

At the beginning of the meeting, the US ambassador congratulated the DNCC mayor on receiving the Bloomberg Philanthropy Award and appreciated his steps to make the capital greener.

Mayor Atiqul also called for the exchange of experience and models of the command centre established in New York City with the DNCC for advanced management and operations purposes.

Top News

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam / US Ambassador Peter Haas / Traffic management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Mumit M

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

49m | Satire
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

20h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

9m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

12h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

13h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months