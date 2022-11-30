US to help better manage, ease Dhaka traffic 

United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas Haas has assured of appropriate measures and cooperation to better manage and ease the capital Dhaka's acute traffic congestion.

The US ambassador made the commitment during a meeting with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam held at the Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan on Tuesday.

Mayor Atiqul said, "The successful model and experience of US cities in terms of traffic, waste management and safety can play a major role for our Dhaka.

"I visited the US and saw the best [city management] practices in the world. I want to apply them in Dhaka. Working together in this regard will further develop mutual ties."

At the beginning of the meeting, the US ambassador congratulated the DNCC mayor on receiving the Bloomberg Philanthropy Award and appreciated his steps to make the capital greener.

Mayor Atiqul also called for the exchange of experience and models of the command centre established in New York City with the DNCC for advanced management and operations purposes.