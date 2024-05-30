Emeritus Editor Nayeemul Islam Khan made PM's press secretary

Nayeemul Islam Khan, the emeritus editor of Daily Amader Notun Shomoy, has been appointed as the press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular on 28 May announcing his appointment, which comes with a fixed salary of Tk78,000 and other government benefits.

As per the circular, he has been appointed with the rank of secretary for the duration of the prime minister's tenure or as per her satisfaction (whichever comes first).