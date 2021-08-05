US-Bangla to resume domestic flights from 6 August

US-Bangla Airlines will start operating flights on all domestic routes in compliance with health regulations from 6 August.

Among the routes operated from Dhaka, US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate flights to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Syedpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Barisal and Rajshahi, said a press release.

The US-Bangladesh fleet has a total of 14 aircraft, including four Boeing 737-800s, seven brand new ATR 72-600s.

Domestic flights will be operated with 72-seat brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft.

In addition to the domestic routes, US-Bangla Airlines has international flights operating on Kolkata, Chennai, Dubai, Muscat, Doha, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Guangzhou routes.

For domestic route ticket reservations call 01777777800-6 or 13605.