US Bangla Group launches new venture 'Take Trip' travel agency

Aviation

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 02:34 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

US Bangla Group launched it new venture "Take Trip Limited" travel agency at an event in the Maldives.

"Take Trip" began its journey recently with an event held at The Standard, Huruwalhi resort of the Maldives, according to a press release.

"Take Trip" aims to meet the needs of the travel trade of Bangladesh, which is expanding at approximately 10% year on year. Backed by the support of US Bangla Airline, it plans to offer unparalleled support to its B2B agents, in the form of industry leading commission structures, group ticketing facilities, holiday package support and special fares from various airlines, it said.

Led by Daraz Mahmud, former Regional Head of Travelport GDS for Bangladesh and Nepal, the "Take Trip" team is comprised of industry veterans such as Mahdee Kabir, former head of sales for IndiGo in Bangladesh, Nuruddin Sharif, formerly from various airlines, and many others.

 "Till date only a small portion of the industry has been tapped by online travel agencies, which leaves a big room for expansion. In line with the vision of the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a Digital Bangladesh, many individuals are now beginning their new entrepreneurial ventures to serve the industry which is showing unprecedented growth," said Daraz.

"Take Trip Limited wishes to support these entrepreneurs who in turn will help the growing needs of the tourism and employment market, by providing technical expertise and industry know-how," he added.

US Bangla Airlines / Travel agents

