Under-trial prisoner of Kurigram jail dies at hospital

An under-trial prisoner of Kurigram district jail died at General Hospital on Saturday (3 June).

The deceased was Md Ekramul Hossain Ershad, 35, son of Showkat Ali of Kamat Angari area of Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram.

Family members alleged that police arrested Ekramul on the charge of drug peddling on Wednesday afternoon.

Although no drug was found in his possession, police sent him to jail through a court on Thursday morning after showing him arrested under Section 151.

When he fell sick in the jail on Saturday, he was admitted to Kurigram General Hospital from the district jail.

Abu Sayem, a jailer at Kurigram district jail, said Ekramul was admitted to Kurigram General Hospital after he fell sick on Saturday morning. Later, he died at noon while undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, Ekramul's sister Shiuli Begum, said police arrested her brother on a charge of drug peddling and demanded money from him. Due to the delay in paying the money, the police tortured him and sent him to jail. She alleged that her brother was tortured to death in police custody.

Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station, said that Ekramul Hossain is a listed drug dealer in the area. There are 8 to 9 drug cases against him at Bhurungamari police station. He was arrested on the basis of secret information about drug dealing.

Denying the torture, the police officer said it was a false allegation.