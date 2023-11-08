UN shows concern over 'mass-arrest' in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 01:37 pm

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general. Photo: UN
The United Nations (UN) showed concern over a large number of individuals getting arrested in Bangladesh.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, voiced the concern while responding to questions from reporters during the regular UN press briefing on Tuesday (7 November).

During the brief, the reporter said, "Bangladesh rejected the Secretary-General's calls to stop violence and excessive use of force detention ... the ruling party's secretary said the UN is useless and has no other role in the world except to say some good words."

In response, Dujarric said, "Criticism of the UN is not new. And I think it's been framed at different times. And my question to you is always what part of the UN you're referring to.

The reporter then asked about the UN's position on the alleged detention of more than 8,000 BNP men. 

"On the situation in Bangladesh, I would refer you to what we've been saying for the last week, if not more, expressing our concern at the mass arrests and the general atmosphere," Stephane Dujarric added.
 

