UN reminds Bangladesh of commitments to free expression, peaceful assembly

Bangladesh

UNB
07 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
07 December, 2022, 08:45 pm

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis. Photo: Collected
United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis. Photo: Collected

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis on Wednesday said they remind Bangladesh of its commitments, as a UN member state, to "free expression, media freedom, and peaceful assembly" among others written in the Declaration as the country is coming closer to its national election next year.

"We reaffirm the UN's full support to Bangladesh in upholding its commitments," she said in a media statement celebrating Human Rights Day 2022 which falls on 10 December.

Gwyn Lewis said, "Ours is a shared humanity rooted in universal values. A threat to the rights of one person is a threat to the whole of society."

"Celebrating Human Rights Day is an opportunity to reflect on what they have in common with each other and what that binds them together."

International Human Rights Day is the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, entitling everyone, regardless of race, colour, sex, religion, political or other views to inalienable rights.

"This year we have seen the consequences of crises driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, the devastating Ukraine war and climate change that have disproportionately impacted the most vulnerable across the world, impeding their access to basic services, to be protected and their right to live in peace," said Gwyn Lewis.

Remembering the Declaration that says that "all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights," the UN in solidarity with all Bangladeshis, recommits itself to upholding the core values of dignity, equality and liberty, including thought and conscience.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis / International Human Rights Day

