Ukhiya man dies a month after being injured border clashes near Bangladesh-Myanmar border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 01:40 pm

Ukhiya man dies a month after being injured border clashes near Bangladesh-Myanmar border

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 01:40 pm
Wife and father-in-law of the deceased. Photo: TBS
Wife and father-in-law of the deceased. Photo: TBS

A Bangladeshi man who was injured during internal clashes of Myanmar near the border on 7 February, has succumbed to his injuries.

Anwar Salam Mubarak, 32, died on Thursday (7 March) night while undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, confirmed Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Md Ashiqur Rahman.

The deceased hailed from Dakkhin Rahmat Beel area in Pangkhali union of Ukhiya upazila.

Altaj Ahmad, UP member of Ward No. 3 of Palongkhali Union, said on 7 February, Mubarak was working near the border. At this time, he tried to stop an infiltrator from Myanmar. At that time, the infiltrator show him. The injured Morbak was brought to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital for treatment. From there he was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Later he was again brought to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Mubarak died after being under treatment for a long month. The body has been kept at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for legal proceedings.

Maryam, the wife of the deceased, said they have two daughters and one son. Mubarak made a living by farming. Mubarak's head, legs and stomach were injured in the grenade attack, even after 1 month of treatment, he could not be saved, said Mubarak's father-in-law Jagir Hossain.

Ukhiya police station OC Md Shamim Hossain said legal action will be taken after inquiry.

The tragic incident unfolded amidst the backdrop of conflict with rebels in Myanmar's Rakhine region, prompting 23 individuals from Myanmar to infiltrate through the Rahmat Beel border area of Palangkhali in Ukhiya, Bangladesh's border region. Upon confrontation by locals, the armed assailants opened fire, resulting in injuries to five individuals, with Anwar bearing the brunt of severe injuries.

Meanwhile, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has taken legal action against the 23 Myanmar citizens accused of smuggling across the border via the Rahmater Bill border on February 6. Following their detention and subsequent remand, the individuals are currently imprisoned.

Ukhiya / Border

