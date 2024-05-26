UK warns its citizens of Cyclone Remal threat in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 11:15 pm

Related News

UK warns its citizens of Cyclone Remal threat in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 11:15 pm
UK warns its citizens of Cyclone Remal threat in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a travel alert for British nationals visiting Bangladesh. 

The alert warns of the approaching Cyclone Remal, which hit the Bangladesh coasts tonight (26 May).

The alert highlights the potential for very strong winds and heavy rain in southern coastal areas, particularly the Sundarbans, Khulna, and Barishal. British nationals are advised to closely monitor local authorities for updates and follow their instructions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The FCDO offers travel advice to help British citizens make informed decisions. The travel alert emphasises the potential consequences of traveling against FCDO advisories. These consequences include invalidated travel insurance and limited consular support in high-risk areas.

In addition to the immediate cyclone threat, the FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to the Chittagong Hill Tracts. This region, encompassing the districts of Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Bandarban, faces ongoing security concerns.

British nationals currently in Bangladesh, or those considering travel, are urged to register with the FCDO and to consult the latest travel advice for a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved.

United Kingdom (UK) / British citizens / Cyclone Remal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

11h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

12h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

1h | Videos
Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

3h | Videos
Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

3h | Videos
Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

25m | Videos