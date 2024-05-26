UK warns its citizens of Cyclone Remal threat in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a travel alert for British nationals visiting Bangladesh.

The alert warns of the approaching Cyclone Remal, which hit the Bangladesh coasts tonight (26 May).

The alert highlights the potential for very strong winds and heavy rain in southern coastal areas, particularly the Sundarbans, Khulna, and Barishal. British nationals are advised to closely monitor local authorities for updates and follow their instructions.

The FCDO offers travel advice to help British citizens make informed decisions. The travel alert emphasises the potential consequences of traveling against FCDO advisories. These consequences include invalidated travel insurance and limited consular support in high-risk areas.

In addition to the immediate cyclone threat, the FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to the Chittagong Hill Tracts. This region, encompassing the districts of Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Bandarban, faces ongoing security concerns.

British nationals currently in Bangladesh, or those considering travel, are urged to register with the FCDO and to consult the latest travel advice for a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved.