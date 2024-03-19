UAE keen to co-op with Bangladesh for tourism boom

The United Arab Emirates has expressed interest to cooperate with Bangladesh in the development of the latter's tourism industry.

"We want to cooperate with Bangladesh in the development of its tourism industry and want to further strengthen the existing partnership in the aviation sector to promote tourism," Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi said during a meeting with the Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism of Bangladesh Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat today (19 March).

"Cooperation in aviation and tourism will strengthen the friendship between the two countries," the ambassador added.

"The number of domestic tourists in the country has already crossed 20 million. There are opportunities for the UAE to invest in the development of tourism infrastructure, hotels, and resorts in Bangladesh," Minister Faruk Khan said.

"We will offer full support to UAE investments in these sectors. Collaboration in new tourism ventures, complementing our existing aviation ties, will elevate the bilateral relationship," the minister added.