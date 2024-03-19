UAE keen to co-op with Bangladesh for tourism boom

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 05:40 pm

Related News

UAE keen to co-op with Bangladesh for tourism boom

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 05:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Arab Emirates has expressed interest to cooperate with Bangladesh in the development of the latter's tourism industry.

"We want to cooperate with Bangladesh in the development of its tourism industry and want to further strengthen the existing partnership in the aviation sector to promote tourism," Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi said during a meeting with the Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism of Bangladesh Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat today (19 March).

"Cooperation in aviation and tourism will strengthen the friendship between the two countries," the ambassador added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The number of domestic tourists in the country has already crossed 20 million. There are opportunities for the UAE to invest in the development of tourism infrastructure, hotels, and resorts in Bangladesh," Minister Faruk Khan said.

"We will offer full support to UAE investments in these sectors. Collaboration in new tourism ventures, complementing our existing aviation ties, will elevate the bilateral relationship," the minister added.

UAE / Bangladesh-UAE / Tourism / aviation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

4h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

4h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

7h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

2h | Videos
Is Boeing in deep trouble?

Is Boeing in deep trouble?

3h | Videos
Chicken Tangri Kabab

Chicken Tangri Kabab

4h | Videos
Renowned singer Khalid passes away

Renowned singer Khalid passes away

5h | Videos