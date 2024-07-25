Flight operations, air ticketing gradually return to normal as internet restored

Flight operations and air ticketing services have been gradually returning to normal as internet connectivity was restored at Dhaka airport and airline offices.

According to sector insiders, around 50-60% of activities among airlines and airports were conducted online on Wednesday (24 July).

Airlines have reopened their sales offices and started partial online ticketing. Online travel agents like Share Trip, Flight Expert, and GoZayaan have also resumed operations.

This development comes following a complete internet blackout for five days. On Tuesday evening, the government ordered restoring only broadband internet connections, on a priority basis.

According to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, areas well known as financial, industrial, export-import, utility and emergency services, diplomatic, IT, media and some other crucial services hubs were on the priority list.

Boshra Islam, general manager (PR) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said, "We have started limited operations like ticket selling, cargo, flight operations, and engineering. However, some departments are yet to receive full-fledged internet services."

US-Bangla Airlines, the country's largest airline by the number of aircraft, has resumed various online operations that were being managed manually since Friday night.

Kamrul Islam, general Manager (PR) of US-Bangla Airlines, told TBS, "Our sales counters are active. At the airport, most of the activities like check-in and data management are running through online system now. Almost 50 to 60% of the operations are being performed online today [yesterday]."

He expressed hope that full online operations would be restored by today if internet speeds normalise.

Air Astra's deputy manager, Sakib Hasan Shuvo, said they have faced challenges in selling tickets online due to slow internet.

"We tried to sell tickets from our website but failed as the internet is still not smooth," he said.

He said that they have reduced flight numbers as leisure travelers have stopped moving amid the curfew.

"On Wednesday, we operated only seven flights, while the normal trend is 13 per day. The number of tourists traveling to Cox's Bazar has declined," he added.

Squadron Leader Rasel, staff officer to the executive director of Dhaka airport, confirmed that check-in counters have been operating fully online since Tuesday. However, he said that internet speeds at the airport area remain slow.