Two sweet shops fined in Ctg

A mobile court has fined two sweet shops on Thursday (9 February) for using BSTI logo without permission and preparing food in an unhygienic environment.

Bakery products and sweetmeat brand, Srijal has been fined Tk1.5 lakh and Modhubon was fined Tk15,000.

The raid was conducted in two factories located in BSCIC Industrial City of Jalalabad area under Bayazid Bostami police station of the city. The Chittagong office of BSTI has also supported the mobile court led by District Administration Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta.

According to the district administration sources, all the food packets made in Srijal's factory have the address of Agrabad is written on them whereas it is located in Bayazid. Besides, the factory has no license to manufacture sweets and other food products.