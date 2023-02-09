Two sweet shops fined in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 07:20 pm

Related News

Two sweet shops fined in Ctg

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Two sweet shops fined in Ctg

A mobile court has fined two sweet shops on Thursday (9 February) for using BSTI logo without permission and preparing food in an unhygienic environment.

Bakery products and sweetmeat brand, Srijal has been fined Tk1.5 lakh and Modhubon was fined Tk15,000.

The raid was conducted in two factories located in BSCIC Industrial City of Jalalabad area under Bayazid Bostami police station of the city. The Chittagong office of BSTI has also supported the mobile court led by District Administration Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta.

According to the district administration sources, all the food packets made in Srijal's factory have the address of Agrabad is written on them whereas it is located in Bayazid. Besides, the factory has no license to manufacture sweets and other food products. 

mobile court / Chattagram / Sweet shops

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

5h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

10h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

9h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

2h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

7h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

8h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times