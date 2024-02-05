4 burnt, 18 houses gutted in Ctg fire

Representational Image
Representational Image

Four people including two children suffered burn injuries and 18 houses were gutted in a fire at North Paruapara of Raipur union under Anowara upazila in Chattogram.

According to police, the fire might have originated from an electrical short circuit at around 1:15am Monday (5 February).

The injured are Md Jamal, 45, Md Helal, 35, and his children Niha, 13, and Hasan, 10. 

Of them, the condition of Md Helal is stated to be critical. 

The injured are receiving treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Angshwing Marma, station officer of Anowara Fire Station, confirmed the incident and said upon receiving information a team of the fire station reached the spot around 2:20 and doused the fire. 
 

