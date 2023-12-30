Youths urged to participate in politics actively to bring positive changes

Speakers at a dialogue in Chattogram urged the youths to participate in politics actively to bring about positive changes in the country.

Drishti Chattogram organised the youth dialogue titled "Amar Desh Amara Bhavna" at the Theater Institute Auditorium in Chattogram on Saturday, 30 December, to discuss the role of youths in the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections.

The event brought together prominent figures and panellists to discuss the thoughts and perspectives of young people regarding the election and the role of politics in shaping the nation's future.

The distinguished panellists included SM Abu Taib, president of the international business forum Chattogram chapter, Syed Nurul Islam, chief executive of Well Group, Professor ABM Abu Noman from Chattogram University law department, media personality Dr Abdun Noor Tushar, and Dr Vidyut Bara, deputy director of Chattogram Medical University, along with Channel I Senior Reporter Journalist Mashrur Shakeel.

Poet and journalist Kamrul Hasan Badal conducted the entire program. Drishti Chattogram founder Masud Bakul delivered the welcome speech, and other speakers included Drishti Chattogram former president Bridget Dyce, Drishti Chattogram senior vice president Bankusum Bara Nupur, vice president Shahidul Islam, and joint editor Kazi Arfat. The event was presided over by Drishti Chattogram President Saif Chowdhury.

During the dialogue, panellists shared their insights on the significance of voting as a fundamental right and emphasised its transformative power for the nation. SM Abu Taib highlighted the analogy of having two mothers, the birth mother, and the country, urging citizens to vote to bring about positive change.

Syed Nurul Islam stressed that politics is a practice and not something to be despised. He encouraged the youth to actively participate in politics, citing examples of developed countries like America, Japan, and China that prospered through the efforts of politicians.

Dr Abdun Noor Tushar underlined the democratic ideals upon which the country was founded, emphasising the need for the younger generation to actively contribute to the nation's progress.

Professor ABM Abu Noman expressed the vast potential of Bangladesh, urging the youth, who constitute a significant portion of the population, to challenge the world and be the driving force for positive change.

Dr Biddut Barua, Deputy Director of Chattogram Medical University, commended the bravery and contributions of the youth, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mashrur Shakeel of Channel Eye highlighted the integral role of politics in the birth and progression of Bangladesh, urging the youth to engage in politics for the nation's continued development.

The dialogue also incorporated the views of young people from 25 organisations in Chattogram, exploring their thoughts on the election, candidates' awareness of youth perspectives, and the policy changes necessary for the youth. Participating organisations included Pratyay Educational and Cultural Organization, Chattogram University Debating Society, Team Chattogram, and various other debating clubs and cultural organisations.

The event provided a platform for youth voices to be heard and highlighted the importance of their active participation in shaping the future of the nation.