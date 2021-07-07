Turkish Ambassador Turan meets Army Chief Shafiuddin

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 08:33 pm

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh, Mustafa Osman Turan met General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Army, at the Army headquarter today.

They discussed several issues including future advancements of the armed forces of the two countries, said a press release.

Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan also greeted Shafiuddin Ahmed for getting his recent designation as the Army Chief.

General Shafiuddin took over as the chief of Bangladesh Army from his predecessor Gen Aziz Ahmed on 24 June.

