Election Bangladesh's own issue, not foreigners' concern: Turkish Ambassador

Bangladesh

UNB
16 November, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 02:52 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan on Wednesday said holding a free and fair election in Bangladesh is not an issue for foreigners, it depends entirely on Bangladesh.

"It's only for Bangladesh to decide, not foreigners," he said while speaking at a "Meet the Ambassador" programme in a Dhaka hotel.

The Turkish ambassador said political parties need to meet and address their differences, and that the government alone cannot do everything required.

Responding to a question, Ambassador Turan said Turkiye sees Bangladesh as a "trustworthy manufacturing hub", and it is going to be their prominent partner in the region.

The envoy said Turkiye plans to diversify their trade and investment in Bangladesh.

Asked about Turkish plans to develop strategic relations with Bangladesh, he said the plans should be mutually agreed upon.

The ambassador said the relationship between Bangladesh and Turkiye is based on trust and they look forward to broadening their partnership with Bangladesh.

Zillur Rahman, executive director of the Centre for Governance Studies, moderated the programme.

Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) hosted the event in collaboration with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh.

