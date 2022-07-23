Army chief leaves Dhaka for Spain, UK on state visit

The Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU, PSC, PhD left Dhaka on Saturday for Spain and the United Kingdom on an official visit.

He will stay in Spain from 24 July to 26 July and in the UK from 28 July to 31 July, says a press release.

During his stay in Spain, he will visit the Airbus Defense and Space factory to observe the final preparatory activities and aircrew training for the handover of the recently purchased the second Airbus CASA C295W aircraft to the Bangladesh Army.

The army chief will also visit an organization named Instalaja to review the suitability of ALCOTAN, an anti-tank weapon, for Bangladesh Army's infantry.

Later, he will pay a courtesy call on Spain's Army Chief General Amador Fernando Enseñat y Berea.

In the second part of the visit, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will travel to the United Kingdom to attend the opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games as the president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association.

The event will be held there on 28 July.

The army chief will leave for Bangladesh on 1 August and return to the country on 2 August.

In the Commonwealth Games-2022, a 50-member delegation of Bangladesh will participate.