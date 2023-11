A Turag Paribahan bus was set on fire at Dholaipar in the capital's Shyampur area this morning, half an hour before the countrywide 24-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat.

Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said a group of men set fire to the bus at 5:30am and fled the scene.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and doused the fire.