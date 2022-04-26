Paturia ghat sees huge crowd; passengers suffer as 2 ferries remain inoperative

UNB
26 April, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 05:40 pm

File photo
File photo

With five days left before Eid-ul-Fitr, Paturia ferry terminal authorities in Manikganj struggle to handle huge rush of passengers, vehicles heading towards 21 South-Western districts of the country.

Amid the mad rush of homebound people, two of the 19 ferries – Birsreshtha Ruhul Amin and Enayetpuri – on this route went out of order, increasing the sufferings of passengers.

Three other ferries that also went out of order earlier are now operating again on the route after temporary maintenance, said Shahnewaj, deputy general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Aricha sector.

He said on Tuesday some 500 trucks, private vehicles, buses remained waiting in queues for their turn to cross the river.

Private cars, microbuses need to wait for two to three hours to cross the river, claimed the passengers.

They alleged that due to excessive goods-laden trucks other vehicles have to wait for a longer period.

BIWTA DGM Shahnewaj said, "The ferries went out of order due to relentless services for the last few days but within the next two days two more ferries will start operation."

Additional Deputy Inspector General Zihadul Kabir after visiting Paturia Ghat said police along with other law enforcement agencies will work actively to keep the terminal jam-free and ensure safe journey of holidaymakers.

