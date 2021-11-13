No hike in train fare

TBS Report
13 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 05:24 pm

No decision has been taken to increase train fares following the hike in fuel prices, says Railway minister

Bangladesh train service
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The railway ministry has decided to keep train fares unchanged despite the increase in fuel prices.

"Railway is a service-oriented institution. We are committed to provide affordable and comfortable service to the people," Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon told reporters while re-launching the inter-city train stoppage at Brahmanbaria railway station today. 
 
He further said, "No decision has been taken to increase train fares following the hike in fuel prices."

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on 3 November, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. 

In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike. 

Later, the government increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively while the launch fare has been revised up by 35.29% following demands from the bus and launch owners in the wake of fuel price hike.

The fuel price hike has become an unbearable burden with its cascading effects – from irrigation cost to transportation of commodities, all have shoot up and eventually are passed on to consumers.

The dent in the consumers' wallets caused by the hike in kerosene and diesel prices comes at a time when most people are already struggling with rising commodity prices.

