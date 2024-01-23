Bangladesh Railways to launch 11 pairs of special trains for Ijtema

Bangladesh

BSS
23 January, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 09:10 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Railways to launch 11 pairs of special trains for Ijtema

BSS
23 January, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim during a meeting with journalists at the Rail Bhaban on 23 Jan. Photo: BSS
Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim during a meeting with journalists at the Rail Bhaban on 23 Jan. Photo: BSS

Bangladesh Railways (BR) will operate 11 pairs of special trains for the devotees of Bishwa Ijtema.

"Bangladesh Railways will launch 11 pairs of special trains on the occasion of Bishwa Ijtema," Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim said today during a meeting with journalists at the Rail Bhaban.

The minister said the first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held on 2-4 February, while the second phase will be held on 9-11 February.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Of these, a pair of trains named 'Jumma Special-2' will ply on the Dhaka-Tongi-Dhaka route on 2,9 February.

Another 'Special-1' pair of trains will run on Jamalpur-Tongi route on 3,10 February.

On the occasion of Akheri Munajat slated for 4,19 February, special trains will run on different routes.

Besides, five pairs of special trains will run on Dhaka-Tongi-Dhaka route, one pair on Tongi-Mymensingh-Tongi route and one special train on Tongi-Tangail-Tongi route. Meanwhile, two pairs of special trains will run on Ishwardi-Tongi-Ishwardi route.

The minister also said from 1-4 February and 8-11 February, all intercity, mail and commuter trains bound for Dhaka will stop at Tongi station for three minutes.

On 4,11 February, all intercity, mail and commuter trains, except Suborna, Sonar Bangla, Cox's Bazar and Parjatak Express will stop for three minutes at Tongi station.

The minister, however, said all intercity mail or express and local trains will be provided with additional coaches as per coach availability and passengers' demand.

 

Bangladesh Railways / Ijtema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

7h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

13h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

13h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

5m | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

2h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

3h | Videos
Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

1h | Videos