Bangladesh Railways to launch 11 pairs of special trains for Ijtema

Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim during a meeting with journalists at the Rail Bhaban on 23 Jan. Photo: BSS

Bangladesh Railways (BR) will operate 11 pairs of special trains for the devotees of Bishwa Ijtema.

"Bangladesh Railways will launch 11 pairs of special trains on the occasion of Bishwa Ijtema," Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim said today during a meeting with journalists at the Rail Bhaban.

The minister said the first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held on 2-4 February, while the second phase will be held on 9-11 February.

Of these, a pair of trains named 'Jumma Special-2' will ply on the Dhaka-Tongi-Dhaka route on 2,9 February.

Another 'Special-1' pair of trains will run on Jamalpur-Tongi route on 3,10 February.

On the occasion of Akheri Munajat slated for 4,19 February, special trains will run on different routes.

Besides, five pairs of special trains will run on Dhaka-Tongi-Dhaka route, one pair on Tongi-Mymensingh-Tongi route and one special train on Tongi-Tangail-Tongi route. Meanwhile, two pairs of special trains will run on Ishwardi-Tongi-Ishwardi route.

The minister also said from 1-4 February and 8-11 February, all intercity, mail and commuter trains bound for Dhaka will stop at Tongi station for three minutes.

On 4,11 February, all intercity, mail and commuter trains, except Suborna, Sonar Bangla, Cox's Bazar and Parjatak Express will stop for three minutes at Tongi station.

The minister, however, said all intercity mail or express and local trains will be provided with additional coaches as per coach availability and passengers' demand.