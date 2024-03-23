Advance train ticket sale for EId holidays to start tomorrow

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 03:02 pm

Advance train ticket sale for EId holidays to start tomorrow

All tickets will be accessible for purchase online through the Bangladesh Railways website (https://eticket.railway.gov.bd/) and the mobile application

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Railways will begin selling advance train tickets for seven days ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr starting from tomorrow (24 March).

Tickets for 3 April will go on sale on 24 March and tickets for 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 April will be sold on 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 March, respectively, said Sardar Shahadat Ali, acting director general of the Railway at a press conference at Rail Bhaban in the capital.

All tickets will be accessible for purchase online through the Bangladesh Railways website (https://eticket.railway.gov.bd/) and the mobile application.

Shahadat Ali also specified that tickets for east-bound trains will be available for sale from 8:00 m, while tickets for west-bound trains will be accessible from 2:00pm.

The sale of return train tickets for April 13 will commence on April 3.

This time, there will be a total of 33,500 seats available on trains departing from Dhaka to various destinations across the country.
 

