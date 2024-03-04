British era-Railways Act to be updated: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
04 March, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 07:36 pm

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

The government is working to amend the 134 years old Railways Act, including updating it through incorporating harsh punishment to stop various irregularities in the Railways sector, Railways Minister Zillul Hakim said today (4 March).

The minister said this in Parliament while replying to a query of ruling Awami League MP elected from Noakhali Mamunur Rashid Kiron.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader informed that a total of Tk133.95 crore was deposited till January in the financial assistance fund formed for the victims of road accidents under the Road Transport Act, 2018.

In view of the application from the fund, so far 214 road accident victims have been given cheques of financial assistance of Tk9.44 crore, the minister also said in reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP elected from Noakhali Morshed Alam.

In response to the question of M Abdul Latif, Railways Minister said that since January 2022, there have been 170 accidents on the railways and 49 people have lost their lives.

While replying to the query of AL MP elected from Feni Nizam Uddin Hazari, the railways minister said fencing has been constructed at important stations of Bangladesh Railway to stop passengers from boarding on train roofs.

In response to the question of the ruling party MP elected from Bhola Ali Azam, Road Minister Obaidul Quader said a feasibility study has been conducted for the construction of a 10.86 km long bridge over the Tentulia and Kalabadar rivers on the Barisal-Bhola road.

The proposed bridge is included in the master plan prepared for the Bangladesh Bridge Authority to verify the feasibility of future bridge construction in Bangladesh.

While replying to a query of independent MP elected from Gaibandha Shah Sarwar Kabir, Obaidul Quader said the plan for construction of tunnel under the Jamuna River at Bahadurabad area of Jamalpur district has been included in the masterplan of Bangladesh Bridges Authority.

"Next necessary steps will be taken following getting the final report of the masterplan," the minister also said.

