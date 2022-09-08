Metro rail commuters to get 10% discount by paying fares on smart cards

Transport

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:00 pm

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:00 pm

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Picture: TBS/SAP
Picture: TBS/SAP

Metro Rail passengers will enjoy a 10% discount by paying the fare on smart cards issued by the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) and the Dhaka Mass Transit Company. 

In a notification on Thursday (8 September), DTCA announced the offer along with the fare chart for MRT line-6, which is waiting to start commercial operation by next December.

According to the DTCA announced fares, a passenger travelling from Uttara to Kamlapur will have to pay Tk100 in fares. However, it would be Tk90 if the passenger pays the fare on Rapid Pass issued by the DTCA and MRT pass by DMTCL.

DTCA has set the metro rail fare at Tk5 per kilometer and the minimum fare at Tk20. The full chart of fare is here.

The fares have been set according to the Metro Rail Act 2015 considering the operation cost and economic capacity of the mass people, according to the the notification.
 

