Govt considering extension of metro rail to Sadarghat: State minister

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. File Photo: BSS
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. File Photo: BSS

The government is considering extension of the metro rail line to Sadarghat, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said today (5 April).

"Plans are underway to connect Sadarghat with the metro rail, allowing residents of Dhaka convenient access to the area. The prime minister is working on the integrated development," the state minister said while visiting the Dhaka-Sadarghat launch terminal area this afternoon.

"The traditional image of Sadarghat has changed with the construction of the Padma Bridge," he also said.

Mentioning that the people of the country's southern region were once far behind in development, the minister said, "The Payra Port was built to uplift them.

"The Padma Bridge and the Payra Port have together changed the face of the southern region. Sadarghat will also be more spruced up in the coming days."

Bangladesh / metro rail / Sadarghat

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

