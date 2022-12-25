Dos and don'ts at Metro rail premises: No smoking, no food

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has issued a set of restrictions for the public including a ban on smoking or food intake whilst at the Metro station which will be inaugurated by the prime minister on 28 December.

Metro trains, platforms and the entire station area have been declared smoke-free. So passengers cannot smoke while taking the Metro rail services nor indulge in food and beverages on platforms and stations.

Littering at the railway premises except in designated trash cans is prohibited. Besides that, passengers have been advised against spitting after chewing betel leaf to prevent polluting the station.

Beggars will not be allowed to enter the Metro rail premises. Ferrying any kind of goods especially bulky ones is barred. Carrying firearms, pets, transporting dangerous goods is strictly prohibited.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Male passengers will not be allowed to board on women's coaches of the Metro rail. Reserved seats for the elderly and people with special needs in each coach cannot be occupied by others. Occupying more than one seat is also barred.

Posters, banners and graffiti have been banned to maintain the overall beauty of the station.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

All about tickets

Besides, passengers have to buy tickets from the second floor of the three-storied stations which are set up at short distances along the rail track. From the third floor, they will board the train that will initially operate on an 11km rail track from Uttara to Agargaon. After reaching the destination, passengers have to leave the platform using the ticket once again.

DMTCL is also running a campaign about the kinds of activities passengers are allowed to engage in whilst at the metro station area.

Metro rail fares have already been fixed at Tk5 per kilometer with a minimum fare of Tk20. One can travel by the Metro train using a Single Journey Ticket and MRT Pass. Single Journey Tickets can be bought automatically from the Ticket Vending Machine (TVM). Those who cannot use it can get their tickets from the Ticket Office Machine (TOM) with the help of a seller. A maximum of five tickets can be bought at once from the two ticketing counters.

MRT Pass holders can enter the platform by scanning their pass at designated scanners at the entrance to the pass paid zone. After reaching the destination station and scanning the card again, the fixed fare will be deducted before they exit the station.

In case of a Single Journey Ticket, an MRT pass will be provided. Passengers can exit the station after entering the platform punching this card.

"MRT passes will be available at every station for a fixed fee from the inaugural day of the Metro rail service," said MAN Siddique, managing director of DMTCL.

He said the card can be purchased by showing the national identity card, paying a minimum of Tk200. Passengers can travel using this card subject to a deposit of Tk50. The maximum balance that can be kept on this card is Tk10, 000.

He also said passengers can skip waiting in line upon using the card. It can be recharged using the Ticket Vending Machine. The opportunity to use the MRT Pass Top-up through mobile and web applications will be added gradually, Siddique added.