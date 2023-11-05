BNP-Jamaat's 48-hour blockade: Less public transport on Dhaka roads today

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Public transport has been lesser in number in the capital since this morning as the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and its allied parties started today. 

However, the number of private vehicles, CNG-powered auto-rickshaws, and rickshaws on Dhaka roads has been the usual on Sunday (5 November) morning. 

Law and order forces have been seen to be on high alert in the capital's Kawran Bazar Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Shukrabad, and Panthpath areas.

Many commuters said they fear there might be incidents of vandalism on the roads. 

"My sister is admitted to a hospital in Kalyanpur. I was at Mirpur 12 at night and came to Kalyanpur in the morning using a CNG autorickshaw. I didn't see any acts of vandalism on the roads," said a commuter named Nuruzzaman who came to Dhaka from Jhenaidah last night.

College student Fahim Sardar said he has to go to Mohammadpur from Kalyanpur.

"My mother didn't let me go to college during the first round of blockades. Today my mother asked how long the college will be closed like this. I saw on the news at night that some vehicles were set on fire in the capital," he added.

 

