Bangladesh allows 4 transit routes for Indian northeastern states

The Bangladeshi government has declared four transhipment routes for Indian traders in Tripura and other northeastern states, Press Trust of India (PTI) reports quoting a Tripura minister.

The four protocol routes are Chattogram Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Mongla Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Chattogram-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur and Mongla Port-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur.

"India and Bangladesh have signed an agreement allowing Indian traders to use Chattogram and Mongla ports for transportation of goods. The Bangladesh government has notified the four routes for transhipment of goods by Tripura and other northeastern states," Tripura's Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma said during a press conference.