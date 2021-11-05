Transport strike disrupts export-import supply chain

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 09:37 pm

Related News

Transport strike disrupts export-import supply chain

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 09:37 pm
Photo:TBS
Photo:TBS

The export and import supply chain was disrupted on Friday due to the nationwide transport strike over the fuel price hike.

Traders said the sudden hike in fuel prices will affect exports, imports and local markets.

AL Shahriar Ahmed, managing director at Adzi Trims said, "Our factory-bound two trucks full of raw materials, on way from Chattogram port, are stuck in Cumilla."

Almost every export-oriented factory has suffered the same due to this strike, he told The Business Standard.

AL Shahriar, who is also Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association's director, mentioned his office has talked with highway police officials to ensure the security of goods.

Meanwhile, a number of truck drivers and helpers were halted by the strikers at various spots of the industrial zones- Tongi Board Bazar, Gazipur, Ashulia, Baipail, Savar area while supplying raw materials.

Md Shahidullah Azim, vice-president at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said, "We are already under pressure because of rising costs of raw materials. The sudden hike in fuel prices will put us into deep trouble."

Exporters also criticised government's move to surging the price of diesel and kerosene,

Mohamad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said, "When global fuel prices dropped, the government did not reduce the prices. So, hiking fuel prices in line with the global market is not acceptable."

He noted a single-day strike halts supply of exports worth at least $135 million.

"If the ongoing transport strike prolongs, there will be pressure from buyers to ship goods by air freight, which will increase 55% cost of a product. In failure to do so, orders might get halted or cancelled," he added.   

Additionally, the delivery of imported goods from the Chattogram port was hampered on Friday owing to the strike.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruq said many vehicles, such as trucks and covered vans, which arrived to take deliveries, could not enter the port due to obstacles from workers observing the strike.

"The loading and unloading of containers at the port jetties may slow down if the strike lingers," he added.

Economy / Top News

supply chain / Transport strike / Import Export / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

1d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

1d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

1d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends