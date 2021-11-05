Transport strike disrupts export-import supply chain

The export and import supply chain was disrupted on Friday due to the nationwide transport strike over the fuel price hike.

Traders said the sudden hike in fuel prices will affect exports, imports and local markets.

AL Shahriar Ahmed, managing director at Adzi Trims said, "Our factory-bound two trucks full of raw materials, on way from Chattogram port, are stuck in Cumilla."

Almost every export-oriented factory has suffered the same due to this strike, he told The Business Standard.

AL Shahriar, who is also Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association's director, mentioned his office has talked with highway police officials to ensure the security of goods.

Meanwhile, a number of truck drivers and helpers were halted by the strikers at various spots of the industrial zones- Tongi Board Bazar, Gazipur, Ashulia, Baipail, Savar area while supplying raw materials.

Md Shahidullah Azim, vice-president at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said, "We are already under pressure because of rising costs of raw materials. The sudden hike in fuel prices will put us into deep trouble."

Exporters also criticised government's move to surging the price of diesel and kerosene,

Mohamad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said, "When global fuel prices dropped, the government did not reduce the prices. So, hiking fuel prices in line with the global market is not acceptable."

He noted a single-day strike halts supply of exports worth at least $135 million.

"If the ongoing transport strike prolongs, there will be pressure from buyers to ship goods by air freight, which will increase 55% cost of a product. In failure to do so, orders might get halted or cancelled," he added.

Additionally, the delivery of imported goods from the Chattogram port was hampered on Friday owing to the strike.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruq said many vehicles, such as trucks and covered vans, which arrived to take deliveries, could not enter the port due to obstacles from workers observing the strike.

"The loading and unloading of containers at the port jetties may slow down if the strike lingers," he added.