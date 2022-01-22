Transgender beauty vlogger held captive, tortured in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
22 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 02:21 pm

Saad Mua. Photo: Collected
Saad Mua. Photo: Collected

Transgender beauty vlogger Saad Mua has claimed that she was held captive and tortured by a man and a woman she met at a restaurant in the city's Bashundhara residential area four days ago.

In her police complaint, Saad claimed that the man and the woman later invited her to their house for lunch. And when she went to their house, the accused allegedly held her captive, snatched her bag and cell phone, and also tortured her.

Based on her complaint, a case was filed at Vatara police station against the accused on Friday.

Officer-in-charge of Vatara police station, Sajedur Rahman said that if the allegations turned out to be true, "then legal action will be taken against the accused".

In fact, on Friday night, Saad posted the photos of the two accused on her Facebook wall and narrated her ordeal on the social media platform.

On Facebook, she identified the woman as Saima Sikder Nira, a student of Daffodil International University, and the man as Ishtiaq Fuad, a former Air Force official and a student of North South University.

Saad also wrote that the two were in touch with another man named Rafat Bin Nur on walkie-talkie and "their intention was to sell 
me". "I later came to know that Rafat is an Armyman and is currently out of the country on a mission."

Saad Mua makes various videos on beauty care, including makeup tutorials.

Transgender / Trans Rights / Bangladeshi makeup artist

