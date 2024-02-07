BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

Bangladesh

The BGB Chief clarified that the incidents of gunfire are part of an internal conflict within Myanmar, some of which have spilled over into Bangladesh and caused casualties

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashraful Zaman Siddiqui speaking in a press briefing held at Ghumdhum High School in Naikhongchhari.
Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashraful Zaman Siddiqui speaking in a press briefing held at Ghumdhum High School in Naikhongchhari.

The Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashraful Zaman Siddiqui has recommended suspension of ship movement on the naval route to Saint Martin due to ongoing tensions in Myanmar border.

 "Given the current situation, ship movement to Saint Martin is deemed risky," he said In a press briefing held at Ghumdhum High School in Naikhongchhari upazila today (7 February).

Shootings and mortar shell firings have been reported in the bordering areas of Cox's Bazar's Ukhia and Bandarban's Naikhongchhari, adjacent to Myanmar since 3 February.

The BGB Chief clarified that the incidents of gunfire are part of an internal conflict within Myanmar, some of which have spilled over into Bangladesh and caused casualties. 

"This is an internal conflict in Myanmar. We are on alert. Sadly, some gunfire has crossed into our territory and caused damage to us," he said.

He also said that Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has communicated strong protests to Myanmar's Foreign Ministry and is taking necessary steps to address the issue.

Furthermore, Siddiqui disclosed that the BGB is currently providing shelter and medical care to a total of 264 Myanmar nationals, including members of the BGP (Border Guard Police), officials, and women and children, in accordance with international law.

Regarding the involvement of Rohingyas in the conflict, the Director General said, "There is no opportunity for their participation."

However, he mentioned that several Rohingyas were detained on Monday, and legal actions are being pursued. 

"The overall situation is being closely monitored," Siddiqui said.

Myanmar border conflict

