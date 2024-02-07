Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar, total reaches 327: BGB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 02:14 pm

Related News

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar, total reaches 327: BGB

Earlier today in a press briefing, Director General of BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said that Myanmar is ready to take back the 264 individuals who have sought refuge in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 02:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, another 63 people from Myanmar including members of its Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians, today (7 February) fled to Bangladesh through the border in Cox's Bazar's Ulubaniya union for refuge after being attacked by rebels.

With this, the total number of fleeing members of Myanmar BGP, customs, army and civilians in Bangladesh this week stands at 327, confirms Md Shariful Islam, the public relations officer of BGB headquarters.

"Those who come now have surrendered their weapons and have been taken into custody by the BGB," said Local Chairman Nur Ahmad Anwari.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier today in a press briefing, Director General of BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said that Myanmar is ready to take back the 264 individuals who have sought refuge in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Palongkhali union council Gofur Uddin Chowdhury has said that the conflict inside Myanmar can be considered to have ceased from today (7 February) midnight. 

Although some isolated sounds were heard, the sounds of gunfire were no longer present.

Top News

Myanmar border conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

6h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

6h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

1h | Videos
BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

2h | Videos
McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

2h | Videos
Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

18h | Videos