Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar, total reaches 327: BGB

Amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, another 63 people from Myanmar including members of its Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians, today (7 February) fled to Bangladesh through the border in Cox's Bazar's Ulubaniya union for refuge after being attacked by rebels.

With this, the total number of fleeing members of Myanmar BGP, customs, army and civilians in Bangladesh this week stands at 327, confirms Md Shariful Islam, the public relations officer of BGB headquarters.

"Those who come now have surrendered their weapons and have been taken into custody by the BGB," said Local Chairman Nur Ahmad Anwari.

Earlier today in a press briefing, Director General of BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said that Myanmar is ready to take back the 264 individuals who have sought refuge in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Palongkhali union council Gofur Uddin Chowdhury has said that the conflict inside Myanmar can be considered to have ceased from today (7 February) midnight.

Although some isolated sounds were heard, the sounds of gunfire were no longer present.