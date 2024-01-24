Tourism minister urges investors of Philippines to invest in Bangladesh

Ambassador of the Philippines Leo Tito L Ausan Jr meets Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Muhammad Faruk Khan on 24 January 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Muhammad Faruk Khan has urged investors of the Philippines to invest in the tourism industry of Bangladesh.

The minister made this call during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Philippines Leo Tito L Ausan Jr assigned to Bangladesh in the Minister's office at the Secretariat today (24 January).

The minister also said if investors from the Philippines invest in Bangladesh's tourism industry, they will be provided with all kinds of support. Friendship between Bangladesh and Philippines will be strengthened further by working together in the tourism and aviation industry.

Expressing interest in investing in the tourism industry of Bangladesh, the ambassador to the Philippines said that Bangladesh is a potential tourist destination with its rich culture and unique beautiful nature.

He assured he will talk to investors from the Philippines to invest in Bangladesh's tourism industry. The ambassador also expressed his interest in establishing Dhaka-Manila direct air link.

In response, the minister of Aviation and Tourism said that since the existing air service agreement between Bangladesh and the Philippines was signed long ago, he would give instructions to the Civil Aviation Authority to update it quickly and sign a new one, and also to check the feasibility of establishing Dhaka-Manila direct air service for passengers and cargo.

It is to be noted that earlier last night Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong had a courtesy meeting with the minister. During this, they exchanged views on the tourism related issues of the two countries.