Tk51.91 lakh imported fabrics seized for evading duty

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials seized 8.6 tonnes of fabrics worth Tk51.91 lakh from SA Paribahan office premises in Chattogram for illegally importing the material by evading duty.

Being tipped-off, the customs officials conducted a drive in the area and seized a covered van containing the fabrics on Sunday (26 February), reads a press release.

A case was filed with Kotwali Police Station against the owner of the goods and his associates for importing the fabrics by evading Tk24.44 lakh duty.