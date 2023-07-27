Customs Intelligence seizes Tk23.84 lakh worth liquor, clothes from Maitree Express

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) has seized illegal foreign liquors, clothes and cosmetics worth over Tk23.84 lakh from the Maitree Express in Dhaka recently.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIID team conducted a drive and seized 162 litres of abandoned foreign liquor from under the seats in the staff room after the train arrived at Dhaka Cantonment station from Kolkata around 4:15pm on Tuesday, according to a press statement issued on Wednesday (26 July).

During the drive, the team also recovered an additional 27 litres of liquor from a locked room at the station and 15 litres from an Indian national, added the press statement signed by CIID Deputy Director Sanjida Khanam.

Besides, the Customs Intelligence also seized 34 pieces of sari, 16 kg of cosmetics and 15 pieces of one-piece apparel items.

The illegal and abandoned items were found under some seats and the false ceiling of the staff coach of the train.

The seized items have already been sent to authorities concerned.