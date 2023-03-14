4 Dhaka cos siphon off Tk382cr in guise of export: CIID 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 10:38 pm

Related News

4 Dhaka cos siphon off Tk382cr in guise of export: CIID 

There is no scope of bringing foreign currency back in a legal way, CIID says

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 10:38 pm
4 Dhaka cos siphon off Tk382cr in guise of export: CIID 

Four companies, based in Dhaka, have allegedly siphoned off around Tk382 crores in the guise of readymade garment exports, claims the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID). 

CIID, in a briefing on Tuesday, claimed that the four companies – Sabiha Saiki Fashion, Asia Trading Corporation, Emu Trading Corporation, and Ilham Trading Corporation – exported goods by forging export permissions. 

For this, the foreign currencies in exchange for the exported products did not return to the country, CIID officials say. 

Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, the director general of CIID, said "During an operation carried out in North Patenga in Chattogram city on 31 January, customs officials found initial evidence of the forgery done by Sabiha Saiki Fashion. They checked its nine consignments kept in seven containers and found multiple undeclared products there."

According to the export declaration, the company will export T-shirts and women's wear. But in the consignments, they found children's wear, jeans pants, leggings, shirts, and shawls, the CIID Director General said. 

These companies have exported various products including t-shirts, tops, ladies' dresses, trousers, baby sets, bags, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and hoodies to United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, Qatar, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

Later, the Joint Director of Chittagong Customs Intelligence formed an eight-member committee to investigate the matter.

Referring to the information received during the investigation, Mohammad Fakhrul Alam said Sabiha Saiki Fashion exported 86 consignments of goods at different times. The exchange value of the products exported by this organisation was Tk18.45 crore.  

On perusal of the documents of the consignments of the goods, the probe body found that the Export Permissions (EXPs) issued by them were in the names of different companies. But a permit cannot be used for more than one export shipment.

There is no opportunity to bring foreign currency back to the country in a legal way as these multiple EXPs are not functional, Fakhrul Alam said.

The investigation also revealed that alongside Sabiha Saiki Fashion, three other exporters have committed similar fraud. 

"The four have committed similar fraud in shipments of 1,780 products, weighing 18,265 tonnes, using the same tactic. The declared value of their exports is now Tk382 crores," the CIID boss said. 

Out of this, Sabiha Saiki Fashion exported goods worth Tk21 crore, Asia Trading Corporation Tk282 crore, Emu Trading Corporation Tk62 crore, and Ilham Corporation Tk17 crore.

embezzlement / CIID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

10h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

11h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

11h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

5h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

2h | TBS Today
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

4h | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

6h | TBS Current Affairs

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July