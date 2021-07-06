Three DSCC officials suspended for grafts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 09:44 pm

Three DSCC officials suspended for grafts

The authorities of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Tuesday suspended its three officials on charges of corruptions.

The sacked officials are Surveyor Muhammad Bachchu Mia, and Md Faruk Hossain, and Tracer Abu Shahadat Md Sayem.

The trio illegally allocated two abandoned lands and areas of three markets of the city corporation using fake documents, said a written order issued by the DSCC.

The action was taken against the officials following investigations that found evidence of their involvement with the corruption.

