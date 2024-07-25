Dhaka south estimates Tk10 crore damages in arson attacks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 08:13 pm

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) estimates financial damages at approximately Tk10 crore due to arson attacks during the recent violence over the quota reform movement.

 

In a statement issued today (25 July), the DSCC condemned the arson attacks launched by miscreants on public property.

"The organised miscreants engaged in large scale of destruction of public property for halting development spree of the country," the statement read.  

The DSCC stated that such violent activities by anti-liberation forces are unacceptable.

"In fact, through these destructions, the nefarious attempt and conspiracy to overthrow the democratically elected government has been clearly visible to the countrymen. The DSCC strongly protests against these planned destructive activities carried out by miscreants."

According to the statement, the DSCC urged relevant organisations to identify the culprits for taking stern actions against them. 

In the recent violence, the attackers set fire on three trucks and toll plaza of mayor Hanif Fly over and vandalised three vehicles and other establishments of the DSCC.

Speaking at a relief distribution programme at Sengunbagicha, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "Sabotage and violence have no place in a democratic political system. If this sabotage continues, future perpetrators of violence and destruction of state resources will be dealt with decisively."

DSCC / Quota protest / Bangladesh

