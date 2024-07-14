Dhaka Wasa pays Tk13.7 lakh fine to Dhaka South for illegal road excavation

Dhaka Wasa has paid a fine amounting to Tk13.71 lakh imposed by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) for excavating a road under the municipality's jurisdiction without permission.

The fine was collected through two cheques from the contractor hired by Dhaka Wasa.

The relevant letter and two cheques were sent to the office of the engineering department located in the regional office of DSCC Zone-3 on Sunday (14 July) afternoon. Assistant Engineer Md Ahsan Habib received the letter and the two cheques from the representative of Dhaka Wasa.

On 8 July, the DSCC seized equipment from the contractor who had excavated the road without permission, forging the signature of DSCC Zone-3 Executive Engineer Mithun Chandra Shil. On the same night, a complaint was filed against Syed Abu Jafar, the engineer of the contractor company System Engineering Ltd., at Lalbagh police station regarding the forgery.

Mithun Chandra Shil issued a letter imposing the fine for unauthorized road excavation under clause 1.3.5 of the Road Excavation Policy-2019. Dhaka Wasa received the letter on 9 July.

The letter requested the fine amount be deposited into the excavation fund of the Dhaka South City Corporation via pay-order within three working days. The letter also mentioned that failure to comply would result in necessary legal action as per the rules.

Acting on the letter's request, Syed Mostakim Hossain, executive engineer of the Saidabad Water Treatment Plant (Maintenance) Division of Dhaka Wasa, instructed the contractor to pay the fine.

