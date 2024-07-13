Delay in water drainage due to heavy rain in short time: Dhaka South CEO

Due to heavy rainfall in a short time, there has been some delay in the receding of water from the areas under the jurisdiction of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), the corporation's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Mizanur Rahman said today (13 July).



Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday afternoon at Buriganga Hall of the DSCC headquarters, CEO Md Mizanur Rahman addressed the issue of waterlogging that occurred following yesterday's heavy rainfall.

He said the city's drainage systems have been clogged by large amounts of polyethylene and plastic waste due to the residents' lack of awareness, further slowing down the drainage process.



He emphasised the extensive efforts made by the DSCC to alleviate the waterlogging situation in specific areas of the city.



Mizanur Rahman said, "From 6:00am to 12:00pm yesterday, 130 millimetres of rain fell intermittently, and rain continued until 1:30 pm, which is much higher than normal levels. The drainage systems, designed with catch pits every 50 feet, couldn't effectively manage the water flow due to the accumulation of plastic and polythene waste. Although we are continuously cleaning these catch pits, the waste keeps clogging them, causing delays in water drainage and resulting in waterlogging."



He also highlighted that the increase in river water levels due to the rain has hindered the efficiency of the sluice gates, which are critical for water drainage.



"We received 55 sluice gates and regulators from the Water Development Board in 2021. Despite all sluice gates being operational, the elevated river water levels around Dhaka have prevented the sluice gates from functioning at full capacity, further delaying water drainage," he added.



Regarding the water pumping efforts, Mizanur Rahman mentioned, "Through the water pump stations in Kamlapur and Dholaikhal, seven pump machines have been operating. From 6:30am yesterday to 12:00pm today, these pumps have removed 143.55 crore litres of water."



Mentioning that work is underway to reduce waterlogging in New Market and its surroundings, he said, "The water drainage outlet in the New Market area was closed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for security reasons. After discussions, we received permission to establish a new drainage line through Pilkhana.

"The tender process is in its final stages, and work will begin soon, which will resolve the waterlogging in the New Market area. Additionally, the water from Green Road, Kalabagan, and the adjacent areas is being drained through Hatirjheel."



He said, "However, due to the ongoing Elevated Expressway construction, the drainage capacity via Hatirjheel has been significantly reduced, contributing to waterlogging in these areas. Until these development projects are completed, it won't be possible to fully resolve the waterlogging issue."



Other officials present at the press briefing included the Chief Waste Management Officer Mohammad Nasim Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer Md Khairul Bakar, Executive Engineer Dr Shafiullah Siddiqui Bhuiyan, and Executive Engineer Noor Mohammad.