Weather likely to remain dry, temperature to drop further

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 01:22 pm

Mild cold wave is likely to sweep at places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that the night temperature may fall while the day temperature may rise slightly with mostly dry weather.

"Night temperature may fall by (2-4)°C and day temperature may rise by (1-2)°C over the country. Mild cold wave is likely to sweep at places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions," a Met release said in its 24-hour forecast issued this morning.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with mostly dry with cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur over the north-western part and the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining areas and seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 30.0°C at Rangamati and the minimum temperature today was 11.1°C at Tetulia.

The maximum rainfall was recorded 69mm at Khulna.

The sun sets at 5:47pm today and rises at 6:37am tomorrow at Dhaka.

