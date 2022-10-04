Telecom, internet service disrupted for power outage 

Telecommunication and internet services across the country are facing disruptions due to the power grid failure.

Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) released a statement in this regard Tuesday (4 October) announcing the disruption risks caused by power outage. 

"Due to national power grid failure, telecommunication services may disrupt in some parts of the country. We are sorry for the inconvenience," read the statement. 

Additionally, subscribers also reported issues with mobile internet and SMS services. 

Power outages have hit several places in the country's central and southeastern region  – including capital Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet – due to a collapse in the national grid.

"Electricity supply to the country's central and southeastern region came to a halt at around 2pm Tuesday (4 October)," said Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (Desco) Managing Director (MD) Md Kausar Ameer Ali. 

When contacted, Bangladesh Power Development Board's (BPDB) Southern Region Chief Engineer Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard that Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Cumilla have been entirely blacked out due to a failure in the national grid's eastern part.

Unsure of the cause behind the power failure, Rezaul Karim said that all units of BPDB southern region are busy trying to restore connectivity.

According to the Facebook page of Sales and Distribution Division-4 of BPDB, the black-out occurred due to under frequency at 2:02pm. 

The normalisation of this power situation will take considerable time and national grid and power plant workers are working to normalise the connection, read the Facebook post.

