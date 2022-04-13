Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

Infographic: TBS

Sajib Hossain (not his real name), a resident of Dhaka's Lalmatia area, has been struggling with poor mobile network and signal problems at home for the past few years. His mobile phone can barely be reached, while call drop rates are high when he is home. To make a call with a stable network, he has to step outside his house.

"I hardly get network signal from Grameenphone and Airtel while at home in Lalmatia's B-block, on the road right after the Minar Masjid. But if I go to the other side of the road, my phone gets full signal," Sajib said.

Elsewhere in Mohakhali DOHS, Tanvir Ahmed, also often faced difficulties setting up incoming and outgoing mobile calls from home. But the network is fine in other places.

While Tanvir and Sajib blame their mobile operators for the poor service, in reality it could be something far more nefarious: illegal signal jammers and boosters.

In a recent survey, mobile operators found that there are 325 locations across the country – including 212 in Dhaka – where the mobile network is disrupted by such illegal devices.

In some instances, the survey found that community platforms and associations installed jammers at mosques and temples. Some individuals also set up boosters and repeaters in their homes to get a better network, while affecting others' mobile frequency.

The survey was based on complaints by users, followed by a physical visit from the mobile operator concerned.

The data was then collated by the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (Amtob).

Jammers normally attack the uplink frequency of a wireless system by transmitting high power signals to corrupt the wireless channels in the whole frequency band so that mobiles cannot establish a communication channel to perform a voice or data service.

Due to this interference, mobile phone users suffer from various network disruptions such as call drops, call congestions, silent calls and poor data speed.

"Unauthorised use of jammers, repeaters or boosters create obstacles in the mobile networks, which is one of the main reasons behind call drops and/or slow Internet speed. Individuals and organisations are using this unauthorised equipment, which is eventually causing customers' poor experiences," said Hossain Sadat, chief corporate affairs officer (acting) of Grameenphone.

"We are collaborating with relevant authorities in combating the use of these unauthorised imported equipment," he added.

Mobile operators say to restore and maintain mobile network quality, all illegal jammers, boosters and repeaters must be dismantled and all sources of unauthorised devices must be blocked.

Officials at Robi Axiata Limited said it would not be possible to solve the network-related issues in some places due to the use of these illegal devices.

"We have already informed the authorities concerned regarding the use of illegal telecommunication equipment. We would urge our regulator for stern action against the use of illegal devices realising the depth of the problem," said Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer, Robi.

On legal steps, Commander Khandoker Al Moin, legal and media wing director of the Rapid Action Battalion, told The Business Standard that they had conducted several operations against illegal VoIP calls and walkie-talkies in accordance with the instructions from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BRTC).

RAB, however, had no data on the number of places with illegal jammers.

"If the BTRC needs any assistance, we would help them to launch the drive," the RAB commander added.

Subrata Kumar Maitra, vice chairman of the BTRC, said setting up such telecommunication devices without the regulator's approval was illegal and a punishable offence.

"Telecom operators brought the issue to our attention recently. We will ask the law enforcement department to seize such devices," he said.

Residential areas mostly affected

The survey found that in Dhaka city, 212 areas, including Mohakhali DOHS, Mirpur DOHS, Banani, Nikunjo and Old Dhaka were highly affected by the interference created by jammers and illegal boosters.

Such interference was also increasing in other areas like Purana Paltan, Banasree, Dhanmondi and Pallabi.

Once such devices are set up, those around it hear a loud horn-like sound in the background during calls.

Technical experts at different mobile operators said network blocking devices also degrade the fidelity of the receivers' desired received signal which causes call drop, poor data experiences and fewer network bars.

Ankit Sureka, head of corporate communications and sustainability of another mobile operator Banglalink, said, "The use of such devices can cause customers' suffering through degraded quality of service in the affected areas."

A security risk?

As some signal jammers are powerful enough to block telecom networks, its user can become untraceable by law enforcement agencies.

Therefore, the approval of the BTRC is required for setting up such devices. A BTRC circular also says setting up such devices without the regulator's permission is a punishable offence. But these devices are traded openly in online and offline marketplaces – from Daraz to Gulistan Stadium market, among others.

In 2020, Amtob informed the regulatory committee of the issue and asked them to take measures to dismantle the equipment.

In October 2020, a letter signed by Brig Gen SM Farhad (retd), secretary general of Amtob, sent a letter to the BTRC, outlining a plan to minimise interference in radio networks in order to improve the quality of service.

As part of the work plan, Amtob provided a list of the locations with interference and requested the regulatory commission to conduct on-field visits urgently.

So far, the BTRC has yet to do anything in this regard.